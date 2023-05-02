Home Cities Delhi

Seven-year-old girl molested at V3S Mall's toy shop in Delhi

"It was found that the girl had come to the mall with her grandmother. While the grandmother went to a washroom, the girl entered the toy shop where the accused assaulted her," the DCP said.

The accused Dheeraj was arrested. Further probe is on, the official added.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a man at a toy shop in a mall in east Delhi after which the accused was arrested by the police, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Dheeraj Kumar (30), worked as a salesman at a toy shop in V3S mall.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said a PCR call was received on April 30 regarding the molestation of a minor girl aged 7 years at V3S mall.

She informed that the girl child was counseled by the Delhi Commission for Women and later she was also medically examined at Hedgewar Hospital.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the accused Dheeraj was arrested. Further probe is on, the official added.

