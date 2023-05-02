TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal’s judicial custody extended till May 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Monday extended till May 4 the judicial custody of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal in connection with a case related to cattle smuggling in the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Arguments on Mondal’s application seeking his transfer from Delhi to Asansol Correctional Home in West Bengal are underway.

He was produced in Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital as his judicial custody came to an end in the case. Anubrata Mondal, the former Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was named in the chargesheet. He was subsequently arrested by the ED.

In December last year, the ED attached 32 properties worth more than Rs 1.58 crore belonging to Anubrata Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehegal Hossain. The ED said Hossain was a “close confidant of Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent members of this whole smuggling racket operating across the India-Bangladesh border.”

Earlier, on April 27, the Rouse Avenue Court granted three days’ custody of Sukanya Mondal, Anubrata’s daughter, to Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate her in the cattle smuggling case. She was arrested on the previous day by ED. Special judge Raghubeer Singh granted three days’ custody after hearing the submission of the special public prosecutor (SPP) Nitesh Rana and defence counsels.

The court, however, allowed the counsels to meet the accused during ED custody. It also directed the ED to get the accused medically examined in every 48 hours. The ED sought three days’ remand to trace the proceeds of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi.

She was also to be sat along with her father and TMC strongman Anubarata and questioned in connection with the case. The SPP submitted that Sukanya Mondal was arrested on April 26 evening. A close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Anubrata was arrested by the CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case in July last year.

ARRESTED BY CBI FOR ROLE IN CATTLE SMUGGLING

Anubrata Mondal, the former Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was named in the chargesheet. He was subsequently arrested by the ED. In December last year, the ED attached 32 properties worth more than Rs 1.58 crore belonging to Anubrata Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehegal Hossain

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Monday extended till May 4 the judicial custody of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal in connection with a case related to cattle smuggling in the Indo-Bangladesh border. Arguments on Mondal’s application seeking his transfer from Delhi to Asansol Correctional Home in West Bengal are underway. He was produced in Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital as his judicial custody came to an end in the case. Anubrata Mondal, the former Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was named in the chargesheet. He was subsequently arrested by the ED.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In December last year, the ED attached 32 properties worth more than Rs 1.58 crore belonging to Anubrata Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehegal Hossain. The ED said Hossain was a “close confidant of Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent members of this whole smuggling racket operating across the India-Bangladesh border.” Earlier, on April 27, the Rouse Avenue Court granted three days’ custody of Sukanya Mondal, Anubrata’s daughter, to Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate her in the cattle smuggling case. She was arrested on the previous day by ED. Special judge Raghubeer Singh granted three days’ custody after hearing the submission of the special public prosecutor (SPP) Nitesh Rana and defence counsels. The court, however, allowed the counsels to meet the accused during ED custody. It also directed the ED to get the accused medically examined in every 48 hours. The ED sought three days’ remand to trace the proceeds of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi. She was also to be sat along with her father and TMC strongman Anubarata and questioned in connection with the case. The SPP submitted that Sukanya Mondal was arrested on April 26 evening. A close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Anubrata was arrested by the CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case in July last year. ARRESTED BY CBI FOR ROLE IN CATTLE SMUGGLING Anubrata Mondal, the former Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was named in the chargesheet. He was subsequently arrested by the ED. In December last year, the ED attached 32 properties worth more than Rs 1.58 crore belonging to Anubrata Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehegal Hossain