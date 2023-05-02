Home Cities Delhi

Transport department to form panel to study routes for ‘mohalla’ buses

These buses will be specifically designed to cater to areas where the width of the road is less or are as are too crowded for regular 12-metre buses to ply.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the department to constitute a committee to conduct a study of routes for ‘mohalla’ bus service, which aims to improve last-mile connectivity in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal government plans to introduce 100 such buses in Delhi to serve narrow and crowded roads and poorly connected residential as well as commercial hubs.

“The minister wrote to the transport commissioner last week to constitute a committee to study routes for the service,” said an official. The Transport Department will also hold a consultation with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation regarding the takeover of the feeder buses that will ply as “mohalla” buses. They will also be painted in hues of blue like the other electric buses.

The move is expected to provide better connectivity and improve transportation access for people in these areas. The ‘mohalla’ bus service was announced in the Delhi budget presented by Gahlot, who also holds the finance portfolio. The scheme aims to deploy nine-metre-long electric buses. The initiative is a step forward towards a more sustainable and accessible transportation system in the city.

