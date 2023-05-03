2020 Riots: Delhi HC asks police to explain role of accused, Pathan says case ‘farce’

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to file a chart detailing the role assigned to Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman, and other accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

“Special public prosecutor is directed to file a chart showing roles of the accused persons, including the petitioner, and the evidence attributed to them,” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said. During the hearing, Pathan’s counsel submitted that he filed the bail plea in January 2022 and it has been pending for 15 months and he has been in custody for over three years.

Meanwhile, Pathan, submitted before the Delhi High Court that others in the case got bail while he is the only person behind bars and the ‘entire case is a farce.’“There is a total of five accused persons in the FIR. I am the only person who is neither named nor identified. Their addresses are also disclosed by the victim and yet all of them are granted bail. This entire case is a farce,” Advocate Khalid Akhtar, appearing for Pathan, seeking bail, argued before the Single-bench judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

The present bail plea was in a case related to rioting and causing injuries to police personnel including one Rohit Shukla by an armed mob while he is accused of another case in relation to pointing a gun at a cop.

The counsel submitted that Pathan’s bail was denied as he is accused in another case and he could be a flight risk, stressing that there were contradictions in statements related to the trial. Pathan’s pictures, in which he was seen aiming a pistol at Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya went viral, and he was slapped with various cases during the riots.

