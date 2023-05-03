Home Cities Delhi

Art will keep us alive, say the evening stars of Delhi city

Every day after sunset, a diverse group of aspiring artists, including self-taught musicians and vocalists, congregate on the city’s streets to perform.

By Sanghamitra Basak
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Evening performances at popular venues or busy markets in Delhi can help some young artists achieve their goals or let go of their emotions. Every day after sunset, a diverse group of aspiring artists, including self-taught musicians and vocalists, congregate on the city’s streets to perform.

Deepak Upadhyay (26), a theatrical enthusiast doing his graduation in physics at Delhi University, is one among them. Recalling his first performance at Connaught Place in 2019, Upadhyay recalled how his bag, which contained all of his belongings, including money, had been stolen while he was visiting the well-known shopping complex in New Delhi. He felt dejected.

“I was seated in CP’s Central Park. I only had my speaker left. I turned on some music on my speaker to lighten the mood, and the youngster, who was a rag picker, began to dance. As I danced along with him while watching, a man suddenly came over and gave me `100. When I realised I could make my love my full-time job, Upadhyay, a student at Motilal Nehru College South Campus, came to the realisation.

Upadhyay responded, “I want to continue living with my art and see my art living with me,” when questioned about his future plans. Another busker who performs often at Connaught Place is Muninder Sagar (24), sometimes known as the “harmonica man”. ‘Ek pyar ka nagma hai’ is Sagar’s favourite song, which he plays on his harmonica.”I don’t care about money. My major objective is to make people smile, said Sagar.

Sagar was well-known on Instagram before performing regularly at CP as a result of his music videos that were filmed on the Delhi Metro. He was known as the “melody man of the metro” by his admirers. Sagar, who is originally from Haridwar, taught English at a school in South Delhi’s Greek Park. Similarly, for Altmas Khan’s (21) public performance is like meditating. Khan, a juggler and theatre graduate, said, “I like to perform on the street. I feel alive.”

Despite all the adulation, these underappreciated talents occasionally deal with adversity. In the interest of maintaining peace and order, they claimed that the police and store owners treated them unfairly. “We don’t want a crowded pavement in front of our stores, said MU Chaddha, a store owner in Khan Market. A police officer said that street performers ask for permission before performing, but they must be removed when store owners protest.

