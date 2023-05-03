Home Cities Delhi

Delhi School of Economics marks 75th year

DSE alumnus and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra and Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Berry were the chief guests on the occasion.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “DSE — the flagship school of Delhi University — is in the 75th year, and now is the time to think afresh and make new plans for the next 25 years,” said Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi while addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Delhi School of Economics on Tuesday.

DSE alumnus and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra and Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Berry were the chief guests on the occasion. Dr Mishra while recalling his admission to DSE in 1970 said, “Coming from a small place in Orissa and studying with the students who had come from reputed organizations was a big thing. This institute changed me a lot.”

Dr. Mishra talked about the post-Covid which created economic and social crises in front of the world. “India has handled itself well in this period as well. He said that the self-reliant India campaign has proved to be very successful; a lot of positive work has been done for agriculture and small-scale industries etc. 11 crore toilets were built under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more than three crore houses were made available to the people, Jal Jeevan Mission was started to provide clean drinking water to the villagers, under which tap water connection will be available to all the rural population by 2024,” he added.

Similarly, the NITI Aayog vice-chairman also explained the working of NITI Aayog. Meanwhile, Professor Yogesh announced that DU has sanctioned Rs 300 crore funds to DSE for new infrastructure and renovation of buildings etc. On the occasion, the director Dr Pammi Dua gave away the distinguished Alumni Awards for Economics, Geography and Sociology and service awards to retired faculty members and retired non-teaching Staff.

Among the most senior alumni to be honoured on the occasion was Professor Om Prakash Mathur who graduated from the Department of Economics, Delhi in 1954. He is a senior fellow at the Global Cities Institute, University of Toronto. He held the position of IDFC Chair professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi. Professor Mathur was the director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs.

Talking to the New Indian Express, Professor Mathur shared his graduation days in 1954 when the DSE used to run from the Arts Faculty and had no dedicated department. Recalling one of his teachers, Professor Mathur said, “We used to have Professor Tsuru who used to teach Business Cycles in few semesters but the best part I remember is that he used to teach us how Japanese play Chess. From a small classroom to a separate college campus, the DSE has come a long way and it will always be special.”
Meanwhile, Prabhu  Chawla, Editorial Director of the New Indian Express was among the other DSE alumni to be awarded on the occasion of diamond jubilee celebrations. Prabhu Chawla completed his post-graduation in Economics in 1967.

