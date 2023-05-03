MCD revenue records 23 per cent growth in FY23

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi earned a revenue of about Rs 8,900 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a rise of more than 22 per cent compared to the earnings in the year before, according to officials.

The newly launched Samriddhi scheme has turned out to be a saviour for the cash-strapped civic body helping its revenue to grow by 22.7 per cent, officials said. The civic body made a huge jump of Rs 1.650 crore in 2022-23 compared to the previous FY. The MCD collected Rs 8,900 crores with a gain of 22.7 per cent compared to Rs 7,249 crore in 2021-22, official data showed.

Of this Rs 1,650.75 crore, a major component of Rs 654.51 crore came from the Samriddhi Scheme launched by L-G VK Saxena on October 26 last year, said officials. However, officials added that the current estimate is tentative as the receipts of the previous financial year are still coming in and being reconciled.

Launched in October 26 last year, ‘Samriddhi scheme’ was an Amnesty Scheme with the window of four months till 31.03.2023 that entailed people availing of “One Plus Five” and “One Plus Six” components for residential and non-residential properties respectively. People could self assess and pay the principal amount of the current and pending 5/6 years and get a waiver on all past pending dues including penalties and interest, as per the scheme.

Officials said that the scheme added 1, 32,565 properties and taxpayers to the tax net so far.

Meanwhile, Saxena congratulated the MCD for the successful execution of the Samriddhi 2022-23 Scheme. He said that this rebound on part of the corporation will ensure MCD’s self-sustainability

in the future.

The civic body also registered windfall gains through different revenue streams. However, the collections from advertisement, conversion charges and parking saw the most gains, percentage-wise. The revenue from advertisements stood at `128.40 cr in 2021-22 registered a jump of 75.77 per cent with Rs 225.69 Cr. in 2022-23. The conversion charges stood at Rs 255.31 cr. in 2021-22 jumped 61.95 per cent at Rs 413.47cr. in 2022-23.

Similarly, the collection from parking jumped from Rs 140.39 Cr to Rs 186.82 Cr and registered an increase of 33.07 per cent in 2022-23. Property tax worth which stood at Rs 2,014.68 crore in the year 2021-22 jumped tentatively by Rs 394.68 crore to Rs 2,409.51 crore in 2022-23, officials said, citing data.

The officials attributed the rise in revenues primarily to “bold decisions” taken under the L-G’s guidance during June 2022 to March 2023.

Civic body makes jump of Rs 1.650 crore

The civic body made a huge jump of Rs 1.650 crore in 2022-23 compared to the previous FY. The MCD collected Rs 8,900 crores with a gain of 22.7 per cent compared to Rs 7,249 crore in 2021-22

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi earned a revenue of about Rs 8,900 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a rise of more than 22 per cent compared to the earnings in the year before, according to officials. The newly launched Samriddhi scheme has turned out to be a saviour for the cash-strapped civic body helping its revenue to grow by 22.7 per cent, officials said. The civic body made a huge jump of Rs 1.650 crore in 2022-23 compared to the previous FY. The MCD collected Rs 8,900 crores with a gain of 22.7 per cent compared to Rs 7,249 crore in 2021-22, official data showed. Of this Rs 1,650.75 crore, a major component of Rs 654.51 crore came from the Samriddhi Scheme launched by L-G VK Saxena on October 26 last year, said officials. However, officials added that the current estimate is tentative as the receipts of the previous financial year are still coming in and being reconciled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Launched in October 26 last year, ‘Samriddhi scheme’ was an Amnesty Scheme with the window of four months till 31.03.2023 that entailed people availing of “One Plus Five” and “One Plus Six” components for residential and non-residential properties respectively. People could self assess and pay the principal amount of the current and pending 5/6 years and get a waiver on all past pending dues including penalties and interest, as per the scheme. Officials said that the scheme added 1, 32,565 properties and taxpayers to the tax net so far. Meanwhile, Saxena congratulated the MCD for the successful execution of the Samriddhi 2022-23 Scheme. He said that this rebound on part of the corporation will ensure MCD’s self-sustainability in the future. The civic body also registered windfall gains through different revenue streams. However, the collections from advertisement, conversion charges and parking saw the most gains, percentage-wise. The revenue from advertisements stood at `128.40 cr in 2021-22 registered a jump of 75.77 per cent with Rs 225.69 Cr. in 2022-23. The conversion charges stood at Rs 255.31 cr. in 2021-22 jumped 61.95 per cent at Rs 413.47cr. in 2022-23. Similarly, the collection from parking jumped from Rs 140.39 Cr to Rs 186.82 Cr and registered an increase of 33.07 per cent in 2022-23. Property tax worth which stood at Rs 2,014.68 crore in the year 2021-22 jumped tentatively by Rs 394.68 crore to Rs 2,409.51 crore in 2022-23, officials said, citing data. The officials attributed the rise in revenues primarily to “bold decisions” taken under the L-G’s guidance during June 2022 to March 2023. Civic body makes jump of Rs 1.650 crore The civic body made a huge jump of Rs 1.650 crore in 2022-23 compared to the previous FY. The MCD collected Rs 8,900 crores with a gain of 22.7 per cent compared to Rs 7,249 crore in 2021-22