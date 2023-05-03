Operation Sheesh Mahal: Uproar in MCD House over CM’s home

Home Cities Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi passed 12 proposals without discussion on Friday after the House engulfed into a chaos over ‘Operation Sheesh Mahal.’

Published: 03rd May 2023

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi passed 12 proposals without discussion on Friday after the House engulfed into chaos over ‘Operation Sheesh Mahal.’ The BJP disrupted the House proceedings with sloganeering against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been accused of splurging Rs 45 crores on his official bungalow, the office of Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

The House started with offering 2-minutes of silence to pay homage to the soldiers slain in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. Soon after, the BJP councillors raised the issue of Operation Sheesh Mahal. 
“The BJP yet again disrupted the proceedings of the MCD House. The MCD House was supposed to review the progress reports of landfills and facilitate open debates on issues of education, health, and sanitation. However, the BJP disrupted the proceedings and did not even allow the business of the House to commence by flashing placards, sloganeering and climbing over the tables of the House,” the Mayor’s office stated 

Oberoi expressed her disappointment in the BJP councillors’ conduct, stating that they were hindering the House proceedings from moving forward for the benefit of the citizens. She appealed to the BJP councillors to help the House proceedings move smoothly, but instead, they indulged in hooliganism and shouting.

In a press conference held after the meeting, Oberoi said that the intention of calling the MCD House into session was to discuss the important issue of garbage disposal and landfill management. 
Meanwhile, Oberoi said that detailed discussions on these matters could not take place and the agenda items had to be voted upon and passed, because BJP councillors continued to derail the proceedings.

“The MCD House is supposed to be a platform for open and productive debates that benefit the residents of Delhi. The BJP councillors’ disruptive behaviour is preventing this from happening, and the residents are suffering as a result. The MCD urges the BJP councillors to put aside their political agendas and work towards the betterment of the people they were elected to serve,” she added.

