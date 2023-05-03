Home Cities Delhi

Surgical robotics training facility starts at AIIMS Delhi

The AIIMS, Delhi inaugurated a state-of-the-art surgical robotics training facility on Tuesday at the SET -- skill, e-learning and telemedicine facility -- of the institute.

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS, Delhi inaugurated a state-of-the-art surgical robotics training facility on Tuesday at the SET -- skill, e-learning and telemedicine facility -- of the institute. This is a public-private partnership between the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc.

Conceptualised and set up under the leadership and vision of Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS-New Delhi, the centre will provide surgeons with best-in-class training in robotic-assisted surgeries, an AIIMS official said.

The inauguration of the facility places the institute once again on the global map as AIIMS, New Delhi is the only government-funded medical institution to offer simulation-based robotics training in this part of the world, the official said. The new training facility was inaugurated by Dr M Bajpai, Dean, Academics.
The partnership brings together novel technology and decades of surgical expertise at the AIIMS, New Delhi to train surgeons nationwide.

