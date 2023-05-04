Cops gear up to curb rising gangsterism in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what can be termed as a major strike on the rising gangsterism in the city, a day after a dreaded gangster became the victim of a gang war inside the high-security Tihar Jail, the Delhi Police swung into action and conducted multiple raids across 21 locations in and outside the city to tighten the noose around criminals.

“A concerted and coordinated massive raid and search operation was carried out by Dwarka District Police to break the backbone of gangsterism,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said in a press conference.

He said that to conduct the raids, 21 teams of 300 police personnel from Dwarka district police were constituted that began a massive search operation on Wednesday. “Of the 21 locations that were searched, 15 were in Delhi and six in Haryana,” the DCP said. During the raids, 20 persons were detained and six were arrested for various offences under Arms Act and NDPS Act based on the recovery.

The accused were identified as Nitin Narulla alias Appu, Nikhil, Rajpal alias Raju Gahlot, Deepak, Mohit and Jitender Dahiya. Dahiya was a wanted criminal and absconding in a case of Crime Branch. Surprisingly, during the search operation, the cops even seized a bullet-proof Fortuner car and Rs 20 lakh cash from the house of an extortionist of Chhawla Police Station area. The cops also found three pistols, 73 gm Amphetamine and 22.4 gm Heroin.

Just a day ago, Delhi’s top gangster Sunil alias ‘Tillu Tajpuriya’, who was lodged at Tihar Jail, was stabbed to death by rival inmates putting a serious question mark on the jail authorities. This was the second incident of gang war inside Tihar Jail in the past 15 days. On April 14, a “dreaded gangster” named Prince Tewatia was killed by fellow inmates at the same Tihar prison. Tewatia, was previously involved in 16 cases, including, murder, attempt to murder, and carjacking.

