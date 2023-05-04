Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man dies after speeding SUV rams into bike, drags him for 3 km on roof 

Apparently unaware of a body perched on the roof, the accused kept driving the vehicle for at least 3 km, giving the passers-by enough time to record the incident on video. 

Published: 04th May 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Hit and run, Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In yet another case of bizarre accidents being reported with alarming frequency on Delhi roads, a speeding SUV allegedly hit a bike, thwacking one to the ground and tossing another off to land on the roof of the vehicle killing him.

Apparently unaware of a body perched on the roof, the accused kept driving the vehicle for at least 3 km, giving the passers-by enough time to record the incident on video.  The incident took place at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg on the night of Saturday-Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Deepanshu Verma, owned a jewelry shop and his co-rider who was his cousin, Mukul (20), is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to an FIR registered on the statement of eyewitness Mohd Bilal (22), the incident occurred around 12.55 am.

“I and my friends had gone to India Gate. While returning, as we reached the Tolstoy Marg-KG Marg red signal, we saw a XUV coming from Connaught Place side hit the two men on a bike,” Bilal’s statement said. The collision threw Mukul off on the roadside, while Verma landed on the car’s roof. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi accident Delhi man dragged on SUV roof
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp