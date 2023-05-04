Delhi man dies after speeding SUV rams into bike, drags him for 3 km on roof 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another case of bizarre accidents being reported with alarming frequency on Delhi roads, a speeding SUV allegedly hit a bike, thwacking one to the ground and tossing another off to land on the roof of the vehicle killing him.

Apparently unaware of a body perched on the roof, the accused kept driving the vehicle for at least 3 km, giving the passers-by enough time to record the incident on video. The incident took place at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg on the night of Saturday-Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Deepanshu Verma, owned a jewelry shop and his co-rider who was his cousin, Mukul (20), is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to an FIR registered on the statement of eyewitness Mohd Bilal (22), the incident occurred around 12.55 am.

“I and my friends had gone to India Gate. While returning, as we reached the Tolstoy Marg-KG Marg red signal, we saw a XUV coming from Connaught Place side hit the two men on a bike,” Bilal’s statement said. The collision threw Mukul off on the roadside, while Verma landed on the car’s roof.

