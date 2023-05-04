Home Cities Delhi

Doctor attacked allegedly over number of attendants' entry to ward in Delhi 

A junior doctor from Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was allegedly attacked on duty by the attendants of a patient who visited the emergency ward of the hospital on Tuesday.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A junior doctor from Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was allegedly attacked on duty by the attendants of a patient who visited the emergency ward of the hospital on Tuesday. The victim, Dr Rohit Yadav, alleged that the attendants punched and hit him with a bottle. He sustained minor injuries. The scuffle broke out when the attendants, who came with the patient in the emergency ward, were asked to come one at a time, said Yadav. 

“I approached them and reiterated that as per the rules, only one attendant is allowed to accompany the patient. The abuse escalated into a physical altercation,” he said. When asked whether the guards tried to stop the attendants, Yadav said, “Only two guards were on duty and they could not stop the attendants.”
Dr Ajay Singh, President, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), RML Hospital, said that the RDA has demanded ample security for the doctors to avert any such incidents. “We have asked the hospital to constitute a quick response team and beef up security,” he said.

However, the doctors said that the frequency of such incidents increased after the marshals were removed from the hospital premises at the directions of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.“The decision of removing bouncers has proven counter-productive. The doctors must be provided with a confident environment to work,” said Dr Manish Jangra, Chief Advisor, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Doctor attacked
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp