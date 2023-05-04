Home Cities Delhi

First heart transplant at Safdarjung Hospital gives Bihar man new lease of life 

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation allocated the heart of a donor from a private hospital in Gurugram to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old man from Samastipur in Bihar got a new lease of life after he underwent heart transplantation at Safdarjung Hospital here - the first such procedure at the Centre-run facility.

The recipient was evaluated in the Department of Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) and Cardiology, and diagnosed with advanced heart failure due to severe coronary artery disease in March, authorities said on Thursday.

He was later put on the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation's (NOTTO) recipient list.

The NOTTO on Wednesday allocated the heart of a donor from a private hospital in Gurugram to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital.

"First, a team of doctors went to the private hospital to retrieve the heart. After it was brought to Safdarjung Hospital, the transplant procedure began at around 8 pm and went on till Thursday morning," said Dr Anubhav Gupta, Head of Department of CTVS at Safdarjung Hospital.

A team comprising Associate Professor, CTVS, Dr Ajit Padhy; Assistant Professor, CTVS, Dr Subrata Parmanik; and nursing and perfusion staff retrieved the heart.

"This is the first heart transplant done by Safdarjung Hospital," said Medical Superintendent Dr B L Sherwal.

The patient is recovering in the CTVS ICU, he said.

