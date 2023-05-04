Rain wipes out previous records amid traffic snarls and flooding in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rejoice — May has had a cool start; count out, if you could, several minutes (some said hours) of being stuck in traffic snarls or inundation of low-lying areas in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it received reports of hailstorms in parts of south Delhi, including Hauz Khas and Green Park. On average, Delhi receives 29.4 mm of rainfall in May, but this year the city has already recorded more than 36 mm of precipitation in the first three days of the month. Another spell of rain is likely from Friday onwards, weather officials said.

The city’s minimum temperature settled at 20.2 degree Celsius and the maximum was predicted to settle at 28 degree C, the IMD said. On average, Delhi receives 29.4 mm of rainfall in May, but this year the city has already recorded more than 36 mm of precipitation in the first three days of the month.

The national capital’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded the maximum temperature at least 10 degrees below normal in the last three days owing to intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather under the influence of successive western disturbances.

Another western disturbance may affect northwest India starting May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is predicted in the city until May 7, an IMD official said. So, you can expect pleasant conditions for the next two days. Fleeting rain and thundershowers can be expected over Delhi/NCR. Rain could be light and isolated on May 4 and 5. These showers are not likely to drain out completely, even thereafter. Clearance is expected only after May 8.

Delhi recorded over 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, owing to back-to-back western disturbances. The downpour continued to cause traffic disruptions and slowdowns across the city. Some major connecting roads were affected by the heavy rain and hailstorm, leaving motorists stranded.

