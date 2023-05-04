Home Cities Delhi

Rain wipes out previous records amid traffic snarls and flooding in Delhi

The city’s minimum temperature settled at 20.2 degree Celsius and the maximum was predicted to settle at 28 degree C, the IMD said. 

Published: 04th May 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Water-logging due to rain at Vasant Kunj on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rejoice — May has had a cool start; count out, if you could, several minutes (some said hours) of being stuck in traffic snarls or inundation of low-lying areas in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it received reports of hailstorms in parts of south Delhi, including Hauz Khas and Green Park. On average, Delhi receives 29.4 mm of rainfall in May, but this year the city has already recorded more than 36 mm of precipitation in the first three days of the month. Another spell of rain is likely from Friday onwards, weather officials said.

The city’s minimum temperature settled at 20.2 degree Celsius and the maximum was predicted to settle at 28 degree C, the IMD said. On average, Delhi receives 29.4 mm of rainfall in May, but this year the city has already recorded more than 36 mm of precipitation in the first three days of the month.

The national capital’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded the maximum temperature at least 10 degrees below normal in the last three days owing to intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather under the influence of successive western disturbances.

Another western disturbance may affect northwest India starting May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is predicted in the city until May 7, an IMD official said. So, you can expect pleasant conditions for the next two days. Fleeting rain and thundershowers can be expected over Delhi/NCR. Rain could be light and isolated on May 4 and 5. These showers are not likely to drain out completely, even thereafter. Clearance is expected only after May 8.

Delhi recorded over 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, owing to back-to-back western disturbances. The downpour continued to cause traffic disruptions and slowdowns across the city. Some major connecting roads were affected by the heavy rain and hailstorm, leaving motorists stranded. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi rains IMD
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp