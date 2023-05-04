Home Cities Delhi

Tui Tui, a fashion label that’s all about synergy of modern aesthetics, local artisanship

By Simi Kuriakose
Express News Service

When Sakshi Shah and Kavya Khanna met in New York while studying textile design and product design respectively—at the Parsons School of Design—they were certain about creating a brand together, one that blends ideas from the disciplines they each excel in.

Cut to 2020, and Shah and Khanna join hands to launch Tui Tui, a fashion label that’s all about the synergy of modern aesthetics and local artisanship, with a focus on comfort. With the introduction of their latest summer/festive collection titled Naqsh, we speak to Delhi-based Khanna about the journey of their label and its latest offerings. Edited excerpts from an interview...

Give us an insight into the brand’s inception?
We met in New York while studying in college, and the idea for Tui Tui was born during our time there. We realised our shared love for art and design and knew we wanted to create something unique together. After a few years of gaining experience in different jobs and moving back [to India], we made the decision to turn our passion into a brand. With our diverse backgrounds, we infuse our aesthetic into every aspect of the brand.

What’s the inspiration behind your summer/festive collection, Naqsh?
Naqsh is inspired by the artistry of Italian mosaics. The use of intricate geometry and shapes in our brocades pays homage to the intricate narrative themes and colourful compositions found in Italian mosaics. This collection of handloom silk brocades features a sophisticated blend of tradition and modernity, with each piece meticulously handcrafted to create a stunning visual impact.

Give us a rundown on the fabrics, silhouettes, and colour palette used.
We have experimented more with silhouettes and introduced new shapes and cuts to create a contemporary feel while staying true to our brand’s aesthetics. Brocades are the hero element of this collection, with intricate patterns and bold colours that add depth and texture to each piece. The colour palette is also different from what we have usually use—we have introduced bright colours including reds, purples, and yellows. We’ve also tried to bring a fresh and modern perspective while still staying true to our brand aesthetic.

What is next for the brand? 
We are currently working on our summer collection. Drawing inspiration from the world of art and paintings, we have designed a range of pieces that are vibrant, bold, and perfect for the season. The focus is on mostly linen and silk fabrics to keep our pieces comfortable and breathable in the warm weather. Our prints are inspired by abstract art and geometric designs.

