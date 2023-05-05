‘Congress will bounce back in next election’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

Despite Congress not having the numbers in Delhi Assembly, people still have faith in the party’s vision and actions, according to AICC Secretary and DPMC Chief Amrita Dhawan.” Excerpts from an interview to Anup Verma.

Congress has enjoyed strong support in the past. What is the party’s strategy to win back the faith of Delhi people again?

I feel that the party’s strategy to win the faith of Delhi people again would be to go back to the people and start a discourse about the current burning issues which are relevant to everybody in the city.

There is a view that Congress has performed poorly in Delhi due to internal politics. Any plan to contain factionalism?

I don’t think it is due to internal fights. Probably a lack of strategy at the right time. But, the Congress party will emerge as one of the strongest faces in Delhi politics.

Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed through Delhi region and a massive crowd joined the yatra. What will be its impact in Delhi politics?

Bharat Jodo was very successful in Delhi. We witnessed a flood of people who greeted Rahul Gandhiji, welcomed him, and expressed their love. After the Yatra, there is a positive impact.

Do you think a woman should lead the DPCC? There is even speculation of a reshuffle in the DPCC.

I am sure that the leadership is going to take a call very soon about the reshuffle

As the DPMC Chief, what steps have you taken to support women in Delhi?

It is only the Mahila Congress in Delhi that has taken up the matters related to women. I have never seen AAP and BJP women wings doing anything for the welfare of women despite their governments in the State and the Centre.

Congress party is opposing AAP though there is speculation that both the parties may jointly fight the 7 Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

This is too early to comment. This is something that only the future can tell.

Recently a woman Congress worker from Assam alleged harassment by IYC president Srinivas BV. Rather than putting her complaint in the right forum, she was targeted and allegedly forced to leave the party.

In our party there is a right platform where we can put our complaints and grievances; get opportunities of being heard.

