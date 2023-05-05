Home Cities Delhi

‘Congress will bounce back in next election’

Despite Congress not having the numbers in Delhi Assembly, people still have faith in the party’s vision and actions, according to AICC Secretary and DPMC Chief Amrita Dhawan.”

Published: 05th May 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

AICC Secretary and DPMC Chief Amrita Dhawan with Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

AICC Secretary and DPMC Chief Amrita Dhawan with Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

Despite Congress not having the numbers in Delhi Assembly, people still have faith in the party’s vision and actions, according to AICC Secretary and DPMC Chief Amrita Dhawan.” Excerpts from an interview to Anup Verma.

Congress has enjoyed strong support in the past.  What is the party’s strategy to win back the faith of Delhi people again?
I feel that the party’s strategy to win the faith of Delhi people again would be to go back to the people and start a discourse about the current burning issues which are relevant to everybody in the city.

There is a view that Congress has performed poorly in Delhi due to internal politics. Any plan to contain factionalism?
I don’t think it is due to internal fights. Probably a lack of strategy at the right time. But, the Congress party will emerge as one of the strongest faces in Delhi politics.

Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed through Delhi region and a massive crowd joined the yatra. What will be its impact in Delhi politics?
Bharat Jodo was very successful in Delhi. We witnessed a flood of people who greeted Rahul Gandhiji, welcomed him, and expressed their love. After the Yatra, there is a positive impact.

Do you think a woman should lead the DPCC? There is even speculation of a reshuffle in the DPCC.
I am sure that the leadership is going to take a call very soon about the reshuffle

As the DPMC Chief, what steps have you taken to support women in Delhi?
It is only the Mahila Congress in Delhi that has taken up the matters related to women. I have never seen AAP and BJP women wings doing anything for the welfare of women despite their governments in the State and the Centre.

Congress party is opposing AAP though there is speculation that both the parties may jointly fight the 7 Delhi Lok Sabha seats.
This is too early to comment. This is something that only the future can tell.

Recently a woman Congress worker from Assam alleged harassment by  IYC president Srinivas BV. Rather than putting her complaint in the right forum, she was targeted and allegedly forced to leave the party.
In our party there is a right platform where we can put our complaints and grievances; get opportunities of being heard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrita Dhawan congress Delhi assembly
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp