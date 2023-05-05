Home Cities Delhi

Did not use force on wrestlers; staff got hurt: Delhi police

"Sufficient women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk.

NEW DELHI:  A day after a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel over the distribution of cots and mattresses at Jantar Mantar, the police on Thursday refuted all allegations of manhandling by their staff. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that no force was used by the police against the protestors.

“Sufficient women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Moreover, five of our personnel, including two women, sustained injuries,” Tayal said. The midnight drama started with an argument between some wrestlers and policemen that later turned violent in which two wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat’s brother Dushyant, suffered injuries.

Tayal said AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Wednesday came to the protest site along with folding beds without permission. On intervention by the police, supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place in which Bharti was detained along with two others. The wrestlers alleged that some Delhi Police personnel manhandled the protestors and used derogatory language with the female wrestler. 

ALSO READ | We’re suffering on road even as Brij Bhushan sleeps peacefully: Vinesh Phogat

Responding to the allegation, Tayal confirmed that one of the protestors was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, however, he left the hospital against medical advice and did not give any statement to the police.
Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal reached the protest site to extend her support. However, she was disallowed by the cops and was subsequently detained and taken away from the protest site. In a video, she could be seen telling policemen that she holds a constitutional post and wanted to meet the protesters. 

