Drive against dust pollution to kick off in second week of May in Delhi 

Published: 05th May 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will launch a campaign next week to curb dust pollution, one of the major reasons behind air pollution in the national capital in the summer season, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday. 

He said officials have been asked to inspect construction sites and take action against those violating anti-dust pollution norms. CM Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

Delhi government already has an action plan to combat air pollution in the winter. The winter plan focuses on stubble burning, firecracker pollution, and industrial and vehicular emissions. The summer plan involves the participation of 30 government departments.

The government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns to suppress dust. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers are being procured. Patrolling teams have been constituted to check dust pollution, open burning of garbage and dumping of waste in industrial areas.

