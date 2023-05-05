Home Cities Delhi

Marrying mystery and serenity

Fashion label Amrich’s Achromatic  reforms the use of black and white  with a slant towards handcrafted fabrics

Published: 05th May 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Achromatic

Achromatic

By Pranav Shriram
Express News Service

Amit Vijaya and Richard Pandav’s Delhi-based label Amrich has introduced a new definition of craft with their latest collection, Achromatic. The fusion of black and white in this collection has led to the creation of “a palette cleanser of sorts,” as Amit puts it. This beautiful collection is almost orchestral as it presents some elegant textures, and patterns along with the motifs of various shapes and other elements that the couturiers have married gracefully.

Amit highlights for us the inspirations that were drawn for the artistry articulated in this collection. “Achromatic is an exercise in playing with the purity of whites versus the mystery of blacks and the greys that emerge through the combination of the two ‘non-colours’,” he says. Amit adds that this collection was introduced to focus “more on the shapes, patterns, and the forms, devoid of colour.”

To add to the existing features of the collection, the label also boasts a range of “chic separates made with exquisite handcrafted natural textiles.” This edit presents “lightweight handcrafted silks, cotton, linens, and blends of these to create exquisite textiles for the season.” Amit further elaborates, “Achromatic makes use of the knowledge of ancient craft skills like hand-weaving, resist dyeing, block printing and hand-embroideries to offer a variety of novel luxurious textiles.”

The monochromatic combination of black and white creates the primary motifs for the collection. The designer elucidates further on how a distinctive design has been achieved using these colours. “Bold swathes of blacks run across pristine whites through the use of age-old techniques of shibori,” he explains. “Subtle shades of blacks running across the surface of duotone cotton, blend and create a variety of greys,” he adds. Amit also emphasises the notion that such a vivid presentation of these colours in Achromatic introduces a new format for their inter-play.  

The collection’s list of silhouettes runs long with a diverse range. “This season, there is a play with form in the way of oversized shapes in the form of shirts, kaftan dresses, flowy overlays, and capes, fit-and-flare shapes like wrap dresses and flowy maxis,” he says, listing out the range available under this collection. 

Rs 12,900 onwards. Available online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Achromatic Amrich
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp