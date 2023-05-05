Home Cities Delhi

Mayor opposes challenge to MCD panel re-election

The mayor on February 24 announced fresh polling for electing six members of MCD standing committee on February 27 amid clashes between councillors of BJP and AAP in the House.

Published: 05th May 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

MCD POLLS

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday opposed before the Delhi High Court BJP councillors’ challenge to the re-election of six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee, saying the decision was taken in the interest of free and fair polls.

Senior lawyer Rahul Mehra, appearing for the mayor, also the returning officer, said fresh “re-polls” and not “re-election” was ordered by her in view of the commotion in the House and the present petitions should not be entertained by the court when the election process is yet to be concluded.

“Returning officer said everything stands compromised. There is complete commotion. Election must be free and fair and they must also be seen to be free and fair and hence I am directing a re-poll,” argued Mehra before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

The mayor on February 24 announced fresh polling for electing six members of MCD standing committee on February 27 amid clashes between councillors of BJP and AAP in the House. On petitions by Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy, the high court had stayed re-election on February 25. 

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing one of the petitioners, said once the election is completed, the RO has “no discretion but to declare the results” and “cannot sit over it” if the “result is not to her liking” and has no power to order re-election. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD panel re-election Shelly Oberoi BJP AAP
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp