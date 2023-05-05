New industrial areas to come up in Kanjhawala, Baprola of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the development of 920 acres of land in Kanjhawala as an industrial area, making it one of the biggest industrial clusters in the city, officials said on Thursday. In addition to Kanjhawala, the L-G has also paved the way for development of another 300 acres in Baprola village as an industrial area where an electronic city is proposed to be set up by the Delhi government, officials at the L-G office said. The move will rationalise and augment the industrial infrastructure in the national capital and deter illegal industrial units from proliferating in non-conforming areas, they said. Setting up of industrial area in Kanjhawala in North West part of the city will be undertaken by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Industrial Development, Operation & Maintenance (DIDOM) Act, 2010. Saxena has directed the Industries Department to get the land use of the available land parcel in Baprola changed to "industrial", in consultation with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Out of the 300 acres in Baprola, the DSIIDC is in possession of 137.63 acres out of which land use of only 55.20 acres is "industrial". Accordingly, the land use of the remaining 82.43 acres needs to be changed and notified as "industrial" by the DDA in MPD 2021, the officials said. The two industrial areas combined will provide a whopping 1,220 acres of land for industrial development in the national capital. After the L-G's approval, the DSIIDC will notify Kanjhawala as an industrial area under the DIDOM Act, 2010, paving the way for setting up of information technology, food processing, media, electronics and telecommunication, textile, electrical goods and appliances, automobile, furniture, fixtures and machinery among others. Development of the Kanjhawala and Baprola industrial areas will facilitate regulated industrial growth in the capital and illegal operation of hundreds of industrial units from commercial and residential areas that often cause mishaps and pollution could be checked. Also, as part of the industrial area development, the DSIIDC will create the road network, sewage and drainage, solid waste management, horticulture development, fire fighting, electrical, telecommunication and other maintenance and provision services there, they added.