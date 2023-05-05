Home Cities Delhi

Security beefed up at borders, wrestlers protest site

Police put up barricades at several locations across national capital to ensure no untoward incidents take place

Published: 05th May 2023

Security forces deployed near the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar on Thursday | PTI

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after a ruckus between agitating wrestlers and police personnel, the Delhi Police on Thursday beefed up security and surveillance at Jantar Mantar and at Delhi borders, deploying additional manpower, bolstering CCTV coverage and raising barricades to prevent the entry of farmers who were coming to support the grapplers.

The Delhi Police detained nearly two dozen farmers near Singhu border who were on their way to the national capital to express their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers. “We have detained 24 farmers at Singhu border. They came from different cities of Haryana. Their vehicles have been kept at the police stations,” a senior police official said.

One of the detained farmer leaders, Abhimanyu Kohar, accused the policemen of assaulting elderly farmers while they were forcibly stopped and detained. “The Delhi Police has arrested us from the Singhu border and assaulted elderly farmers. We are now kept in the Bawana Section 1 Police Station. People come out of your houses for the honour of our sisters and daughters,” Kohar said.

Meanwhile, throughout the day, there was heavy police deployment in and around  Jantar Mantar.
A senior official said that all the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP) in the city were directed to be on high alert, especially in the border areas, after intelligence inputs suggested that a large number of people were expected to gather at Jantar Mantar on Thursday to join the protest.

The police have put up barricades at several places, especially on the border areas, and vehicles entering the city are being checked. “The DCPs have been instructed to take special care and monitor the situation closely in their respective districts,” said the official. They were asked to take special care of roads that go towards Central Delhi, which houses Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in the city.

Notwithstanding the tight police vigil, a large number of people from different walks of life including Delhi University students and farmers from neighbouring states reached there to express solidarity with the wrestlers, who have been demanding the resignation of wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing female grapplers.

A special vehicle of Delhi Police -- Ikshana -- which is a live CCTV surveillance vehicle has been deployed at the site to monitor law and order arrangements. This vehicle is equipped with eight state-of-the-art fixed cameras for a 360-degree view of the site. According to police, as a precautionary measure, barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

(With agency inputs)

