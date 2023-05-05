Tech corner, add these gadgets to your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that you can add to your shopping list.

Blaupunkt TS 120 Tower

Blaupunkt’s TS 120 is a cool pair of tower speakers crafted from premium quality wood and refined materials. It features a set of 3-inch Mids, 2-inch silk dome tweeters and 6.5 inch subwoofers for a rich and powerful sound across all volumes. Connectivity includes BT, HDMI, ARC, AUX, USB, Optical, and Coaxial. There is also a Karaoke mode and Mic with remote.

amazon.in

BLUNT Coupe Umbrella

The Coupe from BLUNT is a lightweight full-length umbrella

with an easy grip handle. It is also been tested to withstand up to a Category 1 Hurricane and comes in unique colours with a webbed pattern like no other.

bluntumbrella.com

Stuffcool SNAP

Stuffcool SNAP is a 5000mAh lightning port power bank, which snaps on to an iPhone, iPad, or Airpods and charges at 20W PD power. Being super compact, it’s easy to carry and charges fast. 20W PD output allows upto 50% charging of iPhones in 30 minutes.

stuffcool.com

