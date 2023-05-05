Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner, add these gadgets to your shopping list

Blaupunkt TS 120 Tower, BLUNT Coupe Umbrella and Stuffcool SNAP are the latest gadgets you need in your list for shopping.

Blaupunkt TS 120 Tower

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that you can add to your shopping list.

Blaupunkt’s TS 120 is a cool pair of tower speakers crafted from premium quality wood and refined materials. It features a set of 3-inch Mids, 2-inch silk dome tweeters and 6.5 inch subwoofers for a rich and powerful sound across all volumes. Connectivity includes BT, HDMI, ARC, AUX, USB, Optical, and Coaxial. There is also a Karaoke mode and Mic with remote. 
amazon.in

BLUNT Coupe Umbrella
The Coupe from BLUNT is a lightweight full-length umbrella 
with an easy grip handle. It is also been tested to withstand up to a Category 1 Hurricane and comes in unique colours with a webbed pattern like no other.  
bluntumbrella.com

Stuffcool SNAP
Stuffcool SNAP is a 5000mAh lightning port power bank, which snaps on to an iPhone, iPad, or Airpods and charges at 20W PD power. Being super compact, it’s easy to carry and charges fast. 20W PD output allows upto 50% charging of iPhones in 30 minutes.
stuffcool.com

