200-acre park set to be new tourist draw in Delhi

The lotus-shaped park, spread over 220 acres, is being developed by the Delhi Development Authority and will be a major tourist attraction in the city after completion, officials said.

Assi Ghat in Varanasi | FILE PICTURE

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharat Vandana Park coming up in Dwarka sub-city in Delhi will have a glimpse of India’s rich cultural and architectural heritage in the form of replicas of famous monuments and places including ghats of Varanasi, Odisha’s Sun temple, Viceregal Lodge, Charminar, Vishwanath Temple and Leh Palace.

The lotus-shaped park, spread over 220 acres, is being developed by the Delhi Development Authority and will be a major tourist attraction in the city after completion, officials said. A presentation on 36 monuments and finest pieces of India’s rich cultural heritage from different states and union territories was recently made before Lt Governor VK Saxena, they said.

The L-G has directed officials to complete it before Independence Day this year. He has asked officials to explore the possibility of providing a real-life experience to visitors using virtual reality. The replicas of the monuments and other heritage cultural landmarks to be installed inside the park will be constructed using material used in building the real ones, they said.

The list of monuments to be installed in the park include Sun temple, Odisha; Bhoramdev temple, Chattisgarh; Kamakhya temple, Assam; Kedarnath, Uttarakhand; and Lepakshi Nandi, Andhra Pradesh.
A replica of the Parliament House at the park will showcase Delhi’s architectural richness.

