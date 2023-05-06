Home Cities Delhi

Class monitor stabbed by fellow students for 'writing name on blackboard' in Delhi

Police said that a PCR call was received at Tigri police station regarding the stabbing of a school child by his classmates.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:57 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A class 10th student, appointed as ‘Class Monitor’ by his teacher for a day, was stabbed by his fellow classmates as he wrote their names on the blackboard for creating a nuisance in the class.

Police said that a PCR call was received at Tigri police station regarding his classmates' stabbing of a school child. “The injured boy was admitted to hospital after receiving stab injuries at shoulder and back,” a senior police official said.

She said that the statement of the injured boy was recorded in which he stated that he was appointed as monitor by the class teacher for Thursday and one boy was spreading nuisance in class so he marked his name on the blackboard.

