Clerics back Delhi L-G call to rejuvenate Yamuna

Mosques at Dwarka, Rohini among others, conveyed the meaning and importance of the campaign.

Published: 06th May 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

YamunaPollution

Toxic foam floats in the Yamuna river at ITO bridge. (File photo | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A message to clean the Yamuna sent out through a campaign led by the Delhi Lt Governor has found resonance with clerics of several mosques, including Jama Masjid, who appealed to members of the Muslim community to play their role in achieving this goal.

L-G V K Saxena had launched the Yamuna cleanliness drive on February 16 and after inspecting cleaning work at the Qudsiya Ghat, he had said that the target is to rejuvenate the Delhi stretch of the river by June 30. In view of the L-G’s initiative, clerics of several mosques on Friday appealed to people to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna, with the Mughal-era Jama Masjid making an announcement over its audio address system.

Mosques at Dwarka and Rohini, the Badwali Masjid at Daryaganj in Old Delhi and a mosque at the site of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, among others, conveyed the meaning and importance of the campaign.
People gather at mosques on Friday for ‘jummah’ prayers.  

“After a long period, the government has taken a swift step to clean the Yamuna River. To clean the river, besides the role of the government, the support of the people is also needed. Delhi’s L-G V K Saxena has got a big stretch of the Yamuna cleaned, and more work is being in that direction,” the Jama Masjid announced.
He has appealed to the people to come forward to achieve this goal so that a good environment and clean water of the Yanuma can be enjoyed, it announced.

