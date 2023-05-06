Conclave to help students appreciate importance of India’s G-20 presidency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To promote understanding of India’s G-20 Presidency amongst students and motivate them to think of actionable programmes and projects, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS) in collaboration with the Action Committee of Private Schools (ACPS) is organising the Children’s Social Conclave on the theme– ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ at Gandhi Darshan complex near Rajghat on Saturday.

Over 500 children from 70 schools in Delhi and NCR are likely to attend the event. Vice Chairman of Gandhi Darshan and former Union minister Vijay Goel on Friday said that the Children’s Social Conclave aims to promote a spirit of unity and interconnectedness among children from diverse backgrounds. “It provides a platform for children to learn, share and engage with each other on important issues related to the environment, peace, and social justice,” he added.

“We have chosen the theme of G-20 ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as it underscores the idea that despite our differences in culture, language, and religion, we are all connected by our shared humanity and our shared responsibility to protect and care for the planet,” he said.

“During the programme, children will showcase their work by displaying various models and exhibits, posters, skits, dances, etc on the social work they have done on intend to do carry forward the essence of the G-20 theme for the betterment of the society,” he added.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn from experts in the fields of environmental sustainability, social justice, and peacebuilding, he added. “Children’s Social Conclave is part of Gandhi Darshan’s ongoing efforts to promote the values of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in the importance of nonviolence, compassion, and community building and to promote a message of unity, compassion, and care for our planet,” said Goel.

