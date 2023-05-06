'Delhi CM house akin to dictators’ palaces': BJP slams Kejriwal for spending crores on 'renovation'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending a huge sum of Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence. The party compared the Delhi CM’s residence with the ultra-luxurious residences of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and present North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Firing a fresh salvo at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi first exhibited some video clips of Kejriwal’s old statements defining himself as a crusader against political leaders spending public money on maintaining expensive lifestyles, including big houses, and luxurious cars. Later, taking a swipe at Kejriwal, he said that the Delhi CM knew only how to lie all the time.

Quoting one of the old tweets of Kejriwal, posted in 2013, Trivedi said that Kejriwal had targeted the then Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit for allegedly having 10 air-conditioners in her house when so many people lived in slums, but now he had himself got his residence renovated at a whopping cost Rs 45 crore with ultra modern luxurious facilities.

Accusing AAP leaders including Kejriwal of playing a vital role in creating a “crisis of credibility” in Indian politics, the BJP leader said that it is the conduct of the likes of him that causes distrust among people about the political class.

Making a scathing attack on the AAP government for deliberately dividing the expenses on Kejriwal’s house under various projects to keep every single budget estimate under ceiling to avoid scrutiny, Trivedi said, “Now, the government agencies will do their job as per the law but Kejriwal’s party should provide political and moral answers.” He said that Kejriwal’s residence has doors controlled by sensors.

He added that Kejriwal is running everything from his party to governments, including the one in Punjab, by remote control. “Kejriwal’s luxurious palace unveils so many truths about him. The way and extent of the luxury Kejriwal’s palace possesses seem similar to Saddam Hussein’s and Kim Jong Un’s palaces one has heard. With this, Kejriwal’s party has not only attained national stature but ‘international” recognition’ too,” he added.

Trivedi added, “The issue here is not just to make allegations, to just show the real face, the issue is about the pain, about the betrayal that the people of Delhi have experienced! The people of Delhi had believed him, and he so shamefully cheated on them all.”

AAP’s defamation notice to Verma, Sachdeva

New Delhi: In a fresh political confrontation between AAP and BJP, a defamation notice has been sent by the AAP to the BJP MP Parvesh Verma and party president Virendra Sachdeva demanding an apology within 48 hours for accusing AAP leader Durgesh Pathak of corruption. The incumbent AAP government sent a legal notice to Parvesh Verma for his statement where he had alleged that AAP’s MCD-in-charge Durgesh Pathak had directed all the councillors to fix a monthly commission for all vendors in their area. The notice reads that if Parvesh Verma does not offer an apology within 48 hours, the party will begin civil and criminal proceedings against him for defamation.

