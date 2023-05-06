Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam: Court to hear businessman’s bail petition on May 12

A Delhi court will hear on May 12 the bail application of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will hear on May 12 the bail application of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal fixed the matter for hearing arguments on the bail application on a join request made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the accused.

The ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta sought adjournment on the ground that the court has summoned Dhall and other co-accused on May 12 in pursuance to a supplementary prosecution complaint (ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet) filed by the central probe agency against them.

The counsel for Dhall also sought adjournment for addressing arguments on his bail application.
“Hence, at joint request, the application is directed to be listed on May 12, for arguments. Accused be produced physically on the next date, as requested,’ the judge said in an order passed on May 4.

The Delhi court on April 28 dismissed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia’s bail application in the case, saying the evidence prima facie “speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence”.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia’s bail application in the corruption case related to the scam, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).  The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

