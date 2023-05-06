Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: One shot dead, another injured at teen birthday party in illegal hookah bar

Preliminary investigations revealed that a birthday party was being hosted at the hookah bar and most of the people involved were juveniles, the police said.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

In 2019, several mass shootings claimed scores of lives in the US.

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo | AP )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead and another wounded at a hookah bar in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Saturday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Kalkaji police station at 3.15 pm. The police reached the spot at Govindpuri Extension where a hookah bar was clandestinely running on the first floor of a building. The establishment was shut down on April 1 but continued to function illegally, they said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found blood and tissues on the floor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The victim, identified as Kunal, had suffered a gunshot wound in the head and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. When the police reached the hospital, it was found that he had been declared brought dead, Deo said.

One Rahul was also brought to the hospital with an injury in his leg, he added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a birthday party was being hosted at the hookah bar and most of the people involved were juveniles, the police said.

Local and technical probes revealed the involvement of local ruffians in the incident.

One juvenile suspect has been identified.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the reason behind the murder, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder hookah bar Delhi
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp