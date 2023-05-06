Home Cities Delhi

Eight jail staffers in Delhi suspended over gangster’s murder 

 Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons by the Gogi gang members inside the high-security prison Tuesday morning.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Prisons Department on Friday suspended eight staff members of Tihar Jail in connection with the fatal stabbing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on the premises, officials said.

Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan -- who stabbed him “92 times”. A senior prisons official said they conducted a departmental enquiry intoto the incident.

“The report was received on Friday and lapses were found on the part of nine staff members. Out of them, seven -- three assistant superintendents and four warders -- have been suspended. We had a meeting with Tamil Nadu Special Police force officials and they have also agreed to take department action against their personnel,” the officer said.

The Tamil Nadu Special Police provides security on the jail premises. A fresh CCTV video from Tihar Jail emerged on social media purportedly showing that Tajpuriya was attacked in front of security personnel as well when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed.  Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons by the Gogi gang members inside the high-security prison Tuesday morning. 

