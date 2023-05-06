Rahul visits Delhi University campus again, shares a meal with students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After 25 days of interacting with the aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission in Mukherjee Nagar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was yet again seen with the Delhi University students on Friday.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and trousers, Rahul Gandhi visited the Post Graduate Men’s Hostel on the north campus of Delhi University (DU) on Friday. Gandhi had arrived at the hostel to interact with the students.

Sources said he sought to know about issues faced by the students and their career plans. Around 20-25 students had gathered during the interaction, which took place during lunchtime.

Rahul Gandhi, who studied at DU’s St Stephen’s College for a year before leaving for the United States, met students and reportedly shared a meal with them. He had reached the campus around 2 pm and spent an hour with them.

Gandhi had earlier headed to north Delhi near Batra Cinema hall in Mukherjee Nagar. He was there to interact with the aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations. He talked to them about the situations they have to go through, the daily challenges, the conditions of coaching centres, the provision of food at the paying guest accommodations and the future challenges in this profession.

The UPSC prelims 2023 are scheduled for May 28, 2023, while the mains exam will be held on September 15, 2023. In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair reportedly at ‘Chai ki tapri’ on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences. Rahul stayed with the students for about an hour. A leader of the NSUI had said, “Rahul Gandhi’s visit was not planned. We were at the DU’s north campus when we got a message that he will be reaching Mukherjee Nagar in half an hour.”

