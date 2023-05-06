SCERT’s leadership programme to groom principals of MCD schools

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) to initiate a primary leadership development programme for the principals and in-charges of MCD schools in order to develop the competencies of the principals. It will also help set annual school priorities and goals for the year.

The SCERT issued a notification in this regard on May 4. The objective of the PLDP programme is the development of the leadership competencies of the principals and in-charges and a constant journey of growth and improvement in the school. The programme was launched by the SCERT in October 2021.

After the launch, a selection process was carried out to identify facilitators from the four zones of the then-South MCD. The selected facilitators have gone through a facilitator development programme from January 2022 to June 2022.

From 2022 onwards, the facilitators have been leading the cluster sessions for the MCD principals every month. Similar sessions have been planned for the session 2023-24. The schedule for each monthly school will be shared in advance by SCERT. The venue for each session will be a school within the cluster, on a rotation basis, such that principals get an opportunity to visit each other’s school.

The focus of the PLDP Session for May 2023 will be on understanding the purpose of education; setting annual school priorities and goals for the year and school observation and reflections.

