BJP launches new campaign against CM Kejriwal

The BJP has renewed its attack on the AAP, alleging a “scam” in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

On Friday, the BJP ended its indefinite dharna near Kejriwal’s residence over the issue.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP flagged off 14 special vans on Saturday under its “Jhootha Kahin Ka” campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said these vehicles will travel across the city and show a 27-minute video on the “lies and U-turns” of AAP chief in the eight years. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the vans will visit 4,200 places over the next four weeks. The BJP has renewed its attack on the AAP, alleging a “scam” in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence ‘ 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines ‘ at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

It has alleged that expenditure under various heads was deliberately kept below Rs 10 crore to bypass the lieutenant governor’s scrutiny. It has demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and asked him to open his residence to people to let them see what lied inside. The AAP has accused the BJP of raising this matter to divert attention from key issues. It has also cited the expenses on residences of the prime minister and the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states to defend the party.

On Saturday, senior Delhi BJP leaders including Sachdeva, Baijayant Panda, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Harsh Vardhan jointly launched the “Jhootha Kahin Ka” (What a liar) campaign by flagging off the yellow video vans at the party unit office The BJP has said the campaign is aimed at exposing Kejriwal’s “lies and U-turns” over the past 8 years. “The echo of the corruption done by Kejriwal in building his palace by looting the hardearned money of Delhiites will now be heard in every house of Delhi,” Panda, the state unit incharge, said.

The video vans will visit 14 districts of Delhi and narrate “the story of Kejriwal’s lies, deceit and corruption”, Panda said. Kejriwal, who spends Rs 1 crore on TV screens, does not look like a common man in any way,” he added. On Friday, the BJP ended its indefinite dharna near Kejriwal’s residence over the issue.

