DCPCR commemorates 10th anniversary of POCSO Act enactment

NEW DELHI: The (DCPCR) organised a seminar to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The third seminar in the series of POCSO @ 10 focused on rehabilitation of children who are victims of sexual violence with focus on education, health, emotional, legal and financial support.

The seminar, titled “Rehabilitation of POCSO Victims: Strategies, Challenges, and Way Forward.” was the third in a series of seminars to reflect, debate, and review the implementation of POCSO Act. The first seminar focused on the question of age of consent while the second seminar focused on delays in trials and investigations.

For the third seminar, two chief guests (Inaugural and Valedictory Ceremony) were there. Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, Judge, High Court of Delhi was the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony.

She said, “We cannot repair or reverse the trauma but can help them rehabilitate, and the Support Person’s monthly reports, medico-legal performa and the new preliminary assessment form can be seen as a package to step up child rights.”

She commended that the commission is taking steps in addressing the dropout rates quoted earlier in the study. Justice Jasmeet Singh, Judge, High Court of Delhi attended the seminar as Chief Guest for valedictory ceremony. Concluding the seminar he said, “The survivors are looking for a voice. It needs to be told that a wrong has been done, that you have been wronged. The child’s needs need to be recognized and acknowledged”.

