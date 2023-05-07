Home Cities Delhi

DCPCR commemorates 10th anniversary of POCSO Act enactment

She commended that the commission is taking steps in addressing the dropout rates quoted earlier in the study.

Published: 07th May 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The (DCPCR) organised a seminar to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The third seminar in the series of POCSO @ 10 focused on rehabilitation of children who are victims of sexual violence with focus on education, health, emotional, legal and financial support.

The seminar, titled “Rehabilitation of POCSO Victims: Strategies, Challenges, and Way Forward.” was the third in a series of seminars to reflect, debate, and review the implementation of POCSO Act. The first seminar focused on the question of age of consent while the second seminar focused on delays in trials and investigations.

For the third seminar, two chief guests (Inaugural and Valedictory Ceremony) were there. Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, Judge, High Court of Delhi was the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony.

She said, “We cannot repair or reverse the trauma but can help them rehabilitate, and the Support Person’s monthly reports, medico-legal performa and the new preliminary assessment form can be seen as a package to step up child rights.”

She commended that the commission is taking steps in addressing the dropout rates quoted earlier in the study. Justice Jasmeet Singh, Judge, High Court of Delhi attended the seminar as Chief Guest for valedictory ceremony. Concluding the seminar he said, “The survivors are looking for a voice. It needs to be told that a wrong has been done, that you have been wronged. The child’s needs need to be recognized and acknowledged”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Sexual violence
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp