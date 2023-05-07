ED’s supplementary chargesheet in excise case to be heard on May 10

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court listed the supplementary charge sheet filed against AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia, in connection with the money laundering probe allegedly linked to the excise policy scam for May 10, after the Enforcement Directorate submitted that a proceed of a crime of Rs 622 crore was generated due to his activities as former excise minister. Special judge M K Nagpal posted the matter for Wednesday after the submission of Special public prosecutor appeared for the federal agency.

The court was informed that the hard copy of the supplementary charge sheet has been filed, following which the court asked the agency to file the soft copies as well by May 8. Advocate Irshad Khan requested the court to provide a copy of the charge sheet as the bail in this matter is pending before the High Court. Sisodia is to be produced after judicial custody on Monday.

His bail is listed in the high court on May 11. The supplementary charge sheet was filed by special public prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta. Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on February 26, was later arrested by the ED on March 9 in the liquor policy case on grounds that there was ample material to confront him with evidence, accused and statements to seek his responses with respect to the proofs and facts on record.

As per ED, an alleged cartel ‘South liquor lobby’ along with politicians and other public servants conspired for corruption in the liquor trade and a loss of around Rs 2,873 crore has been caused to the exchequer of the national capital.

“It has also been alleged that investigation conducted by the ED so far has revealed that the applicant was not only a key member of the criminal conspiracy of the case of the scheduled offence, but he also played an active role in commission of the offence of money laundering as he had been actively involved, directly or indirectly, in activities relating to the proceeds of crime generated through the offences of CBI case or its concealment, acquisition, use and projection or claiming it as untainted property etc,” it pointed out.

