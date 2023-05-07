Restore Mehrauli monuments at the earliest, L-G tells officials

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to prepare a restoration plan of the monuments inside the park.

Saxena, who was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi also issued directions to fix timelines for Balban’s Tomb, Jamali-Kamali Mosque, Rajaon ki Baoli, among others at the earliest.

The L-G also directed DDA and ASI to work in coordination to effect restoration of baolis-monuments situated there. He said departments and agencies involved in preservation and upkeep of the archaeological park should sort out their differences, if any, and take assistance of experts in case a need arises.

Mehrauli Archaeological Park is home to about 55 monuments under protection of the ASI, state archaeological department of Delhi and the DDA. The sprawling park is dotted with historic monuments, and while the area falls under the DDA, the heritage structures are maintained by the ASI.

In February this year, Saxena said that the park and the Qutub Minar Complex were decided to be connected to develop the entire area into a heritage walk. A ‘baoli’ in the area which has become nonexistent with silt and garbage deposited into it too was instructed to be cleaned and revived. During his visit, Saxena shared some pictures from the park and tweeted, “Carved stones and relics lying around unattended, at the location will be separated and preserved, to be kept in a museum and DDA will also facilitate opening of an eatery for visitors.”

“The DDA will soon spruce up an identified area where such activities are permitted and will also facilitate opening of an eatery for visitors,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to prepare a restoration plan of the monuments inside the park. Saxena, who was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi also issued directions to fix timelines for Balban’s Tomb, Jamali-Kamali Mosque, Rajaon ki Baoli, among others at the earliest. The L-G also directed DDA and ASI to work in coordination to effect restoration of baolis-monuments situated there. He said departments and agencies involved in preservation and upkeep of the archaeological park should sort out their differences, if any, and take assistance of experts in case a need arises.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mehrauli Archaeological Park is home to about 55 monuments under protection of the ASI, state archaeological department of Delhi and the DDA. The sprawling park is dotted with historic monuments, and while the area falls under the DDA, the heritage structures are maintained by the ASI. In February this year, Saxena said that the park and the Qutub Minar Complex were decided to be connected to develop the entire area into a heritage walk. A ‘baoli’ in the area which has become nonexistent with silt and garbage deposited into it too was instructed to be cleaned and revived. During his visit, Saxena shared some pictures from the park and tweeted, “Carved stones and relics lying around unattended, at the location will be separated and preserved, to be kept in a museum and DDA will also facilitate opening of an eatery for visitors.” “The DDA will soon spruce up an identified area where such activities are permitted and will also facilitate opening of an eatery for visitors,” he said.