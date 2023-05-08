Home Cities Delhi

15 associates of gangster held in Mexico now in Delhi Police net

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested 15 associates of gangster Deepak ‘Boxer’, who was nabbed in Mexico and brought to the capital on April 5

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested 15 associates of gangster Deepak ‘Boxer’, who was nabbed in Mexico and brought to the capital on April 5, officials said on Sunday.

Among those arrested included two men — Mehfooz Khan alias Bhura Dalal (47) and his associate Mohd. Junaid (25), both residents of UP’s Moradabad — who helped Deepak get a fake passport and other forged documents to flee aboard, they said.

The duo facilitated Deepak to get the fake passport and other documents in the name of Ravi Antil. At their instance, 15 passports, seven Aadhaar cards, as many PAN cards and six voter ID cards have been recovered, police said.Deepak headed the Gogi gang after the murder of gangster Jitender Gogi in the Rohini court complex in 2021, they added. 

