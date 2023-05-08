Tight security as farmers join wrestlers’ stir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 600 farmers, who had gathered at Delhi’s Tikri Border to join the wrestlers’ protest, were allowed by Delhi Police to enter the city and go to Jantar Mantar by bus.The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced a nationwide agitation in support of the wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It also demanded the immediate arrest of Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the women wrestlers.“Ten buses and four cars carrying around 500-550 people were allowed from Tikri Border in the morning. No one was stopped,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police HK Singh.

However, there was chaos at one stage when a few protesters, including men and women, got off the buses, thinking that vehicles would not be allowed, and began marching.

However, the police explained to them that they could travel to Jantar Mantar by bus. They again boarded the buses.The police have strengthened security arrangements at the capital’s border areas to avert any untoward situation, sources told TNIE that around 300 police personnel and paramilitary jawans have been stationed at the Singhu border.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at Jantar Mantar. Security forces have been deployed and activities at the protest site are being monitored round-the-clock through CCTVs, said a senior police officer.

“We have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the protest at Jantar Mantar remains peaceful. CCTV surveillance is being done and we have deployed an adequate number of security personnel there. Those visiting the protest site are being checked thoroughly as part of precautionary measures,” he said.

Apart from police personnel, sand-laden dumpers have been placed at the Singhu border along with several rows of barricades.“Many tractors and other vehicles are expected to arrive, it will be a challenge for the police to stop them, and so all these preparations are being made,” said a police officer.

