Home Cities Delhi

Weather stays pleasant as light rain, dust storm lash parts of Delhi

Delhi has been experiencing cloudy weather and sporadic rainfall for the last 15 days, a rarity during this time of the year.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel take shelter under a banner during rain at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A dust storm and light rain swept several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing the mercury two notches below the season’s average to 37.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 21.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, it said.The relative humidity oscillated between 37 and 82 per cent, the weather office said.

The observatory at Palam recorded trace rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kilometres an hour for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Delhi has received over 200 per cent excess rainfall in the period from March 1 to May 31  so far due to back-to-back western disturbances in the last two weeks.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 221 per cent more precipitation — 119 mm against a normal of 37.1 mm — during this time. Normally, it logs 48 mm of rainfall during the entire pre-monsoon period.
The manual weather station at Palam has recorded 109.9 mm rainfall against a normal of 33 mm. The rainfall recorded at Lodhi Road (119.5 mm), Ridge (114.2 mm) and Ayanagar (113.4 mm) is at least 220 per cent above normal.

Delhi has been experiencing cloudy weather and sporadic rainfall for the last 15 days, a rarity during this time of the year. May has historically been the hottest month with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius. Officials attributed this to back-to-back western disturbances, weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region.

‘200% excess rain’

The city received 200 per cent excess rainfall between March 1 to May 31 due to western disturbances. The Safdarjung Observatory received 119 mm rain against a normal of 37.1 mm

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi weather
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp