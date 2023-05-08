Delhi: One shot in lawyer’s office over petty monetary row

NEW DELHI: An advocate’s office in southeast Delhi became a battleground after an argument between two people over a small amount of money turned violent. One of the men who came along from one side shot dead a man.
Hearing the commotion, the locals quickly assembled there and thrashed three onlookers who stopped their car to see what was happening. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a call was received on May 7 regarding a firing incident in which one suffered a bullet injury. The police rushed to the spot i.e. the office of Advocate Sushil Gupta.
The injured man, identified as Anas Ahmad, was rushed to Majeedia Hospital, where medics declared him brought dead. At the spot, the police found one black Hyundai Creta used by assailants which was vandalised by the locals.
Investigation revealed that one client of Advocate Sushil Gupta named Zafrool had a monetary dispute with one Syed Mukkim Raza over a petty amount of Rs 4,000.