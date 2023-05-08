Delhi prisons chief holds meeting to review security

Seven personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), who were on duty, have been suspended and transferred to Tamil Nadu, according to jail officials. On Monday, Delhi High Court questioned the jail authorities over the recovery of four knives from the Tihar premises where Tajpuriya was stabbed to death. It asked why no preventive or remedial action was taken by authorities when the incident took place as the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in jail premises. Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Director General of Prisons (Delhi), the Delhi government and the Commissioner of Police.