Delhi Riots: Record eyewitness statement in national anthem case, orders High Court

The counsel for the Delhi Police Amit Prasad said Wasim has not cooperated in getting his statement recorded despite being asked to do so. “Let the applicant be produced before the magistrate concerned for recording his statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Let it be recorded in one week and a copy of the same be placed on record,” the court ordered. The mother said that the police illegally detained her son and denied him critical health care due to which he succumbed to injuries on

February 26, 2020 after being released.