Footage of CAA protests at Jamia preserved: Police to Delhi HC

The fresh affidavit filed in the matter said CCTV footage from 13 different locations in New Friends Colony as well as four locations inside and outside the university --including two libraries that were the scene of alleged vandalism, were collected in connection with different cases related to the violence.

“The CCTV footage available in the area of PS New Friends Colony and PS Jamia Nagar, New Delhi was collected well in time and the same forms part of the case file in the above two FIRs and is thus duly preserved,” it said.