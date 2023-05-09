Home Cities Delhi

Four students to be evacuated from Manipur, says Kejriwal

Manipur witnessed violent clashes last week over a move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state.

Published: 09th May 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh regarding the evacuation of four students from the national capital who are stuck in the violence-hit state.

Kejriwal said Singh assured him that the students would be provided with all necessary help. Manipur witnessed violent clashes last week over a move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. The clashes broke out after Naga and Kuki tribals, who are opposing this plan, organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on May 3.

Kejriwal said four students from the national capital are in Manipur and they will be evacuated on Tuesday. “There are four students from Delhi in Manipur. They are safe. They will be evacuated tomorrow as no flight is available today. I will also talk to the Manipur CM,” he said.

