L-G slams DJB for failing to address quality issues at Wazirabad plant

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena slammed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday for not addressing ‘miserable hygiene and sanitary conditions’ that he flagged during his visit to Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, officials said.
Reacting to the status report filed by DJB, Saxena said that the water authority has neither addressed the issue of water quality being supplied from the Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs nor has it submitted any immediate plan for the desilting of the pond area supplying raw water to these WTPs.
He also pointed out that the DJB has not detailed any action that it intends to take against the erring officials for the shortcomings notified. During his visit to Wazirabad WTP, the L-G flagged the ‘pathetic and unhygienic conditions’ at the site after he found the pond area riddled with silt. He also shared the matter with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his urgent intervention into the state of affairs prevalent at the Wazirabad WTP.
“Despite my direction to expedite de-silting/ cleaning of the pond area at Wazirabad Barrage, the timelines drawn not only reflect a lack of urgency, it also does not fix accountably upon those concerned. There is also no mention about the plans for upgradation of the WTP, which was desired to be taken on priority,” said Saxena.
He said that providing potable drinking water of adequate standard to the citizens of Delhi is the foremost responsibility of the DJB, which should never be compromised. Any dereliction in this regard should be immediately identified and exemplary action should be initiated against the erring officials.
“However, from the conclusions, suggestions and actions proposed in the instant report, it is discerned that my concerns have not received the expected response. The reasoning adduced in respect of the grave lapses observed during my inspection is unacceptable,” he said. The role of other officers be re-examined to ascertain any negligence on their part and action be taken, he said, asking the DJB to furnish an action taken report (ATR) within 15 days.
L-G interfering with DJB’s functioning: Bharadwaj
Water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned L-G VK Saxena’s instructions to the Delhi Jal Board. He slammed the L-G saying that it is interfering with the functioning of the DJB despite it being out of his jurisdiction. The L-G is well aware of the fact that the DJB is grappling with an artificial shortage of funds created for some officers, he said.