L-G slams DJB for failing to address quality issues at Wazirabad plant

“However, from the conclusions, suggestions and actions proposed in the instant report, it is discerned that my concerns have not received the expected response. The reasoning adduced in respect of the grave lapses observed during my inspection is unacceptable,” he said. The role of other officers be re-examined to ascertain any negligence on their part and action be taken, he said, asking the DJB to furnish an action taken report (ATR) within 15 days.