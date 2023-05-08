Prints and imprints of stalwart artists

All was well until the turn of the century saw the curse of the plague epidemic befall the city of Bombay. In 1896, the dreaded Bubonic Plague broke out and people fled the city in thousands. As businesses fell like stacked-up cards, so did the printing press. By 1899, when the crisis deepened beyond repair and Ravi Varma was weighed down by heavy debts, he was left with no other option but to give it up. In 1901, the press was ultimately sold to Fritz Schleicher, the German technician who supplied the machinery and a close associate.