Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 23

Sisodia’s plea for regular, interim bail pending

As per the ED case, an alleged cartel ‘South liquor lobby’ along with the politicians and other public servants in Delhi conspired for corruption in the liquor trade and a loss of `2873 crores has been caused to the exchequer of the national capital. Sisodia earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the case. He filed a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of the illness of his wife.