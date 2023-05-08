Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 23

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 23 in the money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly linking to the excise scam case, in which the federal agency earlier submitted that a proceed of a crime of `622 crore was generated due to his activities as former excise minister.
The AAP politician, who was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his judicial custody on Monday afternoon, was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal. Taking note of the submission of ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, who submitted that the agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against the accused, the court scheduled the matter for further consideration on May 10.
Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, was later arrested by the ED on March 9 in the case on grounds that there was ample material to confront him with evidence, accused and statements to seek his responses with respect to the proofs and facts on record.
As per the ED case, an alleged cartel ‘South liquor lobby’ along with the politicians and other public servants in Delhi conspired for corruption in the liquor trade and a total loss of around `2873 crores has been caused to the exchequer of the national capital.
Sisodia earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the money laundering case filed by the ED. He filed a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of the illness of his wife.
He also challenged the trial court’s April 28 order that dismissed his plea on the grounds that the evidence prima facie “speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the offence.”
