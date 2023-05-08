Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Four accused of killing gangster in jail sent to police custody till May 12

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent four accused in gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder inside Tihar Jail premises, to four days of police custody. Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison on Tuesday morning.
The accused — Deepak (31), Yogesh (30), Rajesh (42), and Riyaz Khan (39) — were taken under heavy security to be produced before the Patiala House Court. The court remanded the four accused persons to police custody till May 12.
Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya was the prime accused in the killing of rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at Rohini Court complex in September 2021. The attack on Tillu was so brutal that the assailants stabbed him more than 90 times. In two chilling videos, the attackers could be clearly seen stabbing Tajpuriya until he fell unconscious.
In one of the gut-wrenching videos, a few people can be seen carrying Tajpuriya’s body on a bed sheet and keeping it on the floor as more than half a dozen policemen stood by. Suddenly the attackers came again from a separate entrance and two among them began stabbing Tajpuriya’s body, repeatedly, around his throat area. Even though heavily wounded, Tajpuriya was possibly alive at that time as his legs could be seen moving as the fellow inmates-cum-attackers kept stabbing him amidst the presence of several policemen.
Heavy security outside court complex
Deepak (31), Yogesh (30), Rajesh (42) and Riyaz Khan (39) were brought to Patiala House Court under heavy security and produced from the court lock-up via video conferencing before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria who sent them to police custody till May 12. The police had sought their custody for 7 days.