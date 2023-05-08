Wall collapse kills labourer in Delhi's Sita Ram Bazar

Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. “Around 2.50 am, information was received at Chandni Mahal Police Station from LNJP hospital that two injured had been admitted to the hospital consequent to an incident of a wall collapse in the area of Sita Ram Bazar. One of them, Dilip Yadav was declared brought dead while another labourer Chittan Mandal sustained injuries on his leg,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.